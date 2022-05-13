Frank R. James, the 62-year-old man arrested and accused of firing 33 shots on a Brooklyn subway that resulted in 29 people being injured, has pleaded not guilty to federal terrorism charges, according to the New York Daily News.

A week ago, James was indicted on two federal counts: one count of terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He faces a maximum sentence of life if convicted.



The shooting occurred on the morning of April 12th at a Brooklyn subway station. Police believe James fitted his face with a gas mask, threw a gas canister in the train and began firing his weapon at least 33 times. It left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 19 others treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Some of the victims were treated for smoke inhalation from the gas bomb while others were injured in the panic during and after the shooting.

No victims were killed.

More from the New York Daily News:

After asking James questions about his educational background, Brooklyn Federal Court Judge William Kuntz determined that he was “competent” to proceed in the case. The Bronx-born shooter faces up to life in prison if convicted. He is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center without bail. James is due back in court July 25.

Although the motive of the shooting is unclear, old Youtube videos of James have surfaced of him talking about violence, mass shootings and criticizing New York City Mayor Eric Adams, specifically the mayor’s plan to address safety and homelessness in the subway system, according to CNN.

His YouTube account “PROPHET OFTRUTH88” has since been suspended.

Other videos show James frustrated about racism in the workplace and abuse in churches while expressing hatred towards African Americans, according to CNN.