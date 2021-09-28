On Monday, Andrea Martin, the talented singer-songwriter who wrote for a handful of our favorite R&B artists, died at the age of 49. The cause of death is still unknown.

Advertisement

The sad news was shared via an Instagram story post on Martin’s official social media that read:

“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie.’ Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime. We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements. Forever a legend. April 14 - September 27.

Advertisement

A gifted singer and songwriter, Martin was the creative force behind a handful of classic, well-known R&B hits including “Don’t Let Go” by En Vogue, “You’re the One” by SWV, “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You” by Angie Stone, “I Love Me Some Him” by Toni Braxton, “Better in Time” by Leona Lewis, “It Kills Me” by Melanie Fiona and “Before You Walk Outta My Life” by Monica. Over the course of her career, Martin also wrote for Jennifer Hudson, Adina Howard, Silk, Leela James, Fantasia, and many others.

In addition to penning sweet tunes for other artists, Martin also produced her own album, The Best of Me, in 1998 with two songs—“Let Me Return the Favor” and “Share The Love” making it on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Dance Charts, respectively.

Upon hearing the news, Martin’s longtime songwriting partner Ivan Matias posted a tribute to her, honoring their time together.

Rest In Paradise Andrea Martin. 😞 We are all special in some way, but Andrea Martin was extraordinarily special. Her spirit was infused into each lyric & melody she blessed us with. Our connection was a divine union. We went to school together & had no idea that soon after, we’d be brought together as partners, co-writers & friends through adulthood. She brought out the best in me & everyone she worked with. We laughed, cried, fought & loved hard. She was a blessing to everyone around her in ways no one will ever know. She taught me about life, love, loyalty & of course music. Her musical genius lives on in the songs she contributed to the soundtrack of all our lives. Laguardia High School Alumni. Phenomenal Singer/Songwriter. She was one of a kind. The most talented female writer I’ve ever known. Her musical instinct & passion remain unmatched. Gone too soon.💝💖💗💔 Thank you to Koi sojer/snap N U Photos for capturing this moment 🙏🏼 #songwriters #r&b #singers #andreamartin

Advertisement

Monica also took a minute to reflect on Martin’s contributions and talent, writing in a tweet: “Before You Walk Out Of My Life” has always had a special place in my heart... Now it has a deeper meaning for the incredibly talented songwriter. Rest well Andrea Martin. We love you always.”

“Last night I sat at my piano & felt drawn to sing Better in Time,” Leona Lewis wrote in an Instagram post. “I played it through a number of times as it was the only song my heart felt like singing. This morning I woke up to the heartbreaking news that Andrea Martin, who wrote this song, had passed away. I’m deeply saddened that such a light has been lost. Andrea was truly a musical force & wrote some of my favorite songs that touched the core of my soul. Thank you for sharing your music with me and the world angel. Thank you for giving me the gift of Better in time. Rest in love.”

Advertisement

Sending our thoughts, prayers, and support to all who knew and loved Andrea Martin.



