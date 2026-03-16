Oscars 2026: All The Fashion Trainwrecks On The Red Carpet

L, Ryan Destiny (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); M, Isabél Zuaa (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage); R, Maggie O’Farrell (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Oscars have come to an end, and with it, we can stop holding our breath waiting to see who will win in which category. While there were celebratory moments for Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, there were also many snubs for Black stars throughout the night that had us shaking our heads. However, the award losses weren’t the only thing that had us facepalming, as some stars graced the red carpet less than Oscar-ready. Here are some of the fashion mishaps we saw last night.

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Ryan Destiny

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Ryan Destiny attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny strolled onto the Oscars red carpet serving face as usual. However, her face card was the only thing saving this mismatched shirt and velvet black skirt situation.

Keith Lee and Ronni Lee

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Ronni Lee and Keith Lee attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Now, Keith Lee, you know we love you, but this is the Oscars! A plain black suit with a white singlet underneath is just way too casual for this occasion. Mrs. Ronni Lee, you did a better job, but these shoes are not it. There’s always next year, guys.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet stepped onto the red carpet dressed like a napkin in an ill-fitting white baggy suit. However, his rings are pretty fly.

Danielle Brooks

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Danielle Brooks attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

This champagne color on Danielle Brooks is cute, but the dress itself doesn’t look cohesive. The sash running across looks like extra fabric thrown on top as a last-minute solution to cover up a tear.

Maggie O’Farrell

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Maggie O’Farrell attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

British novelist Maggie O’Farrell decided to add a little intrigue to her look with a lacy face mask and matching lace arm warmers. Yet, it’s not matching the vibe of her silky pink dress, which could’ve done with another steam before she hit the carpet.

Hannah Beachler

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Hannah Beachler attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Production designer Hannah Beachler brought a touch of glamour to her corset dotted with gemstones and a maxi skirt with shimmering tassels, but it looks like a DIY project completed in a hurry.

Odessa A’zion

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Odessa A’zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Throughout the “Marty Supreme” press tour, Odessa A’zion always served with a dark, edgy look and stunning curls, which is what makes it boring for the Oscars red carpet. We want to see something fresh, A’zion. Let’s switch it up a little!

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Jenn Goicoechea and Usher attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

We know that Usher and his wife, Jenn Goicoechea, know how to get fly, which is what makes their shockingly plain outfits so disappointing. They could’ve at least added a couple of glitzy accessories.

Shayna McHayle

Shayna McHayle aka Junglepussy at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Rapper and actress Shayna McHale decided to go the experimental route with her dress that looks like it was made out of a mix of dyed Saran and Bubble wrap. Hopefully, it didn’t pop throughout the night.

Melissa McCarthy

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Melissa McCarthy attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

We’re just a little confused by the black top on Melissa McCarthy’s gold dress. Did she forget to change out of it before hitting the red carpet? Did nobody warn her?

Alice Carvalho

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Alice Carvalho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Brazilian actress Alice Carvalho must’ve had her dress made from the sand on Brazil’s beautiful beachy shores. We just wish it would’ve fit her better.

Isabél Zuaa

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Isabél Zuaa attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

We’ve only got one question for Portuguese actress and writer Isabél Zuaa: Is that your corset sleeves or the biggest pair of hoops we’ve ever seen? It’s a little confusing. But the glittery purple eyeshadow and floral prints eat.

Demi Moore

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Demi Moore attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

While Demi Moore graced the red carpet in a dress that hugged her gorgeous figure, we’re worried about the ostrich she must’ve fought with to have this fit made.