Oscars 2026: All The Fashion Trainwrecks On The Red Carpet

The Oscars have come to an end, and with it, we can stop holding our breath waiting to see who will win in which category. While there were celebratory moments for Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, there were also many snubs for Black stars throughout the night that had us shaking our heads. However, the award losses weren’t the only thing that had us facepalming, as some stars graced the red carpet less than Oscar-ready. Here are some of the fashion mishaps we saw last night.
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Ryan Destiny
Ryan Destiny strolled onto the Oscars red carpet serving face as usual. However, her face card was the only thing saving this mismatched shirt and velvet black skirt situation.
Keith Lee and Ronni Lee
Now, Keith Lee, you know we love you, but this is the Oscars! A plain black suit with a white singlet underneath is just way too casual for this occasion. Mrs. Ronni Lee, you did a better job, but these shoes are not it. There’s always next year, guys.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet stepped onto the red carpet dressed like a napkin in an ill-fitting white baggy suit. However, his rings are pretty fly.
Danielle Brooks
This champagne color on Danielle Brooks is cute, but the dress itself doesn’t look cohesive. The sash running across looks like extra fabric thrown on top as a last-minute solution to cover up a tear.
Maggie O’Farrell
British novelist Maggie O’Farrell decided to add a little intrigue to her look with a lacy face mask and matching lace arm warmers. Yet, it’s not matching the vibe of her silky pink dress, which could’ve done with another steam before she hit the carpet.
Hannah Beachler
Production designer Hannah Beachler brought a touch of glamour to her corset dotted with gemstones and a maxi skirt with shimmering tassels, but it looks like a DIY project completed in a hurry.
Odessa A’zion
Throughout the “Marty Supreme” press tour, Odessa A’zion always served with a dark, edgy look and stunning curls, which is what makes it boring for the Oscars red carpet. We want to see something fresh, A’zion. Let’s switch it up a little!
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea
We know that Usher and his wife, Jenn Goicoechea, know how to get fly, which is what makes their shockingly plain outfits so disappointing. They could’ve at least added a couple of glitzy accessories.
Shayna McHayle
Rapper and actress Shayna McHale decided to go the experimental route with her dress that looks like it was made out of a mix of dyed Saran and Bubble wrap. Hopefully, it didn’t pop throughout the night.
Melissa McCarthy
We’re just a little confused by the black top on Melissa McCarthy’s gold dress. Did she forget to change out of it before hitting the red carpet? Did nobody warn her?
Alice Carvalho
Brazilian actress Alice Carvalho must’ve had her dress made from the sand on Brazil’s beautiful beachy shores. We just wish it would’ve fit her better.
Isabél Zuaa
We’ve only got one question for Portuguese actress and writer Isabél Zuaa: Is that your corset sleeves or the biggest pair of hoops we’ve ever seen? It’s a little confusing. But the glittery purple eyeshadow and floral prints eat.
Demi Moore
While Demi Moore graced the red carpet in a dress that hugged her gorgeous figure, we’re worried about the ostrich she must’ve fought with to have this fit made.
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