OWN’s critically acclaimed drama, Queen Sugar, is set to wrap up its seven season run when the final episodes premiere on Sept. 6 at 8/7c on OWN.



Per a press release provided to The Root, the season will be helmed by an all-star roster of women directors, led by creator Ava DuVernay and including Kat Candler (13 Reasons Why), Stacey Muhammad (Harlem), showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso (All Rise), Aurora Guerrero (Bel-Air) and DeMane Davis (Naomi).

DuVernay explained what the show meant to her when its final season was announced.

Advertisement

“To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” she said. “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. ‘Queen Sugar’ has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

For six seasons Queen Sugar has followed New Orleans’ Bordelon family through battles with addiction, domestic abuse, financial attacks on Black farms, the COVID-19 pandemic and police violence. While I don’t know what’s in store for Season 7, I assume it will take viewers on the same emotional roller coaster they’ve been on for the series’ entire run.

G/O Media may get a commission 33% Off Beat Studio Buds Don't drop them

Feature a custom acoustic platform for unique and powerfully balanced sound, can use either active noise cancelling or transparency to fit your needs, have three soft ear tip sizes to make them comfortable, and have a battery life of up to eight hours on one charge. Buy for $100 from Amazon Advertisement

In July, Mayor of New Orleans LaToya Cantrell awarded DuVernay with the key to the city for honoring its residents, its history and including local artists on the crew.

“It’s the crew members that are the closest to my heart. It has been extraordinarily familial as we’ve shown New Orleans to the world,” the Oscar-nominee said during the ceremony.

Advertisement

In case you’re ready to jump in and catch up before the final season premieres Sept. 6 at 8/7c on OWN, all previous episodes of Queen Sugar are streaming on Hulu.