Queen Latifah Is Working to Create a More Obesity Inclusive Healthcare Community

When you’re considered overweight or obese there are countless everyday issues causing a constant stream of anxiety to hit you. One of the biggest comes from going to the doctor. No matter what the problem is, the topic of conversation inevitably turns to your weight. You could be in the ER with a broken arm from a car accident and I guarantee some doctor or nurse will try to make it about your size. The feeling that not even professionals can see past your weight causes people suffering from obesity to avoid getting proper healthcare. However, actress/singer Queen Latifah is partnering with It’s Bigger Than Me on the Inclusive Obesity Care Initiative to help educate those in the obesity community on how to get healthcare without judgment. The Oscar nominee spoke to The Root about why this issue is so important to her and how she hopes it changes the conversation around weight.



“This Inclusive Obesity Care Initiative is really about that. It’s creating this symbol that connects us to our healthcare, to our doctors, their awareness of obesity and all of the symptoms and stigma that’s surrounding it in the conversation between doctor and patient,” Queen Latifah told The Root. “A lot of people do not seek the proper healthcare because they’ve had a bad conversation with their doctor. Someone that they’re supposed to trust and feel comfortable with has immediately made them feel completely uncomfortable and not so positive about sharing information with their doctors. This is not just a campaign for us. This is a campaign for the entire community. [That] community also includes doctors, because any great doctor is constantly educating themselves. Any good doctor has to keep staying up on the latest research to really understand and evolve. What works for our parents or their grandparents doesn’t necessarily work for us and this generation.”

For those of you who only see us as fat people who eat too much and don’t exercise, allow me to educate you: obesity is a disease. A lot of what causes your body to be a certain size has nothing to do with your diet or lifestyle. Does it help if you live healthier? Yes, of course. But there’s also genetics at play. However, since it’s more fun to just call someone fat and lazy, most people don’t care about the science behind obesity. It’s Bigger Than Me is working to change the language around the topic, so we can create more understanding.

“That’s the reason that It’s Bigger Than Me was launched in the first place. For people to understand that it is not just some kind of character flaw, or you’re not being lazy, or this is not some sort of choice,” she said. “If you label this with another disease’s name, people will be much less likely to mock you, to make a joke out of it. They continue to do this because they’re not educated about it. And we have to continue to make sure people are educated so that they can reframe how they think about things. This is just part of it, getting this conversation going and letting people know that they should feel supported, regardless of their size. The fact that you go into your doctor to have this conversation, a place where you should feel safe, should feel comfortable, feel secure, and everything being connected to weight is an instant problem.”

In the Black community, we don’t always go to the doctor when we need to. We also don’t ask the questions we need to because the whole exercise of seeking healthcare is extremely stressful for people of color. The It’s Bigger Than Me website has resources for both doctors and patients to help them understand the issues related to obesity and have better communication.

“Sometimes we have to quiz our doctors. Oftentimes in history, doctors have been looked at as the end all be all and what they say is the right answer all the time. Doctors are human beings. You have to ask questions of your doctor. You have to feel empowered when you go to your doctor, so that you feel comfortable asking them questions, telling them how you feel, and even questioning some of their answers,” the legendary rapper said. “Sometimes they have to do a little homework as well. We all take care of each other by doing that. You can also figure out whether this is the right doctor for you…because we got to take care of ourselves. We can’t feel so ashamed that we don’t go to the doctor when we know something’s not right. When we blame ourselves emotionally, it’s all our fault. No, what’s going on with your health and what’s going on in your body is one of the first steps to take. So you have to go see a doctor”

For more information, you can check out It’s Bigger Than Me here.