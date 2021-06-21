QAnon Supporters Big Mad Over Trump’s December Tour With Bill O’Reilly Because It Means He Won’t Be Reinstated as President in August

Photo : Jim McIsaac ( Getty Images )

For some reason, the same people who believed a Washington, D.C. pizzeria was the secret meetup for connected pedophiles also believed that former President Donald Trump would somehow be reinstated to his rightful position as king of the white supremacists as president of the United States.



Where did they get this from? Who knows.



They just know that it’s not happening now and that has nothing to do with the fact that Joe Biden is the current president; it has finally sunk in that Trump won’t be president in August as he just announced December speaking tour dates with fellow leader of the whites, Bill O’Reilly, which means even Trump doesn’t expect to be reinstated as president.



From Newsweek:



Trump has confirmed the upcoming dates and locations for the events with the former Fox News host in a statement while sharing links for his supporters to buy tickets, which are being sold for at least $100.



According to the statement, Trump and O’Reilly will appear in Sunrise, Florida on December 11, before moving to Orlando on December 12, as well as Houston, Texas on December 18, and ending with Dallas on December 19.



“My tour with Bill O’Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I’m looking forward to it. Maybe tickets would make a great Father’s Day gift? In any event, I’ll see you then, and much sooner,” Trump said.



Newsweek notes that QAnon telegram accounts were all “Dude, WTF bro?”



“OK I GUESS MY QUESTION IS TRUMP COMING BACK? WHY WOULD HE BE DOING A TOUR THRU THE END OF THE YEAR WITH O’REILLY. HMMMMMMMMM SOMETHING DOESN’T FEEL RIGHT?,” wrote Telegram user Peace Lilly.



“So nothing will happen until December?” added Tina N.



Fellow Telegram user Jack Miller wrote: “Man I sure hope we don’t have to wait that long before you’re back in office,” Newsweek reports.



Others noted that this news was “depressing” and one hoped that the tour was a “rouse.” Newsweek notes that initially QAnon supporters believed that Trump would return to office on March 4 based on some wild sovereign citizen shit. When that didn’t happen, these desperate losers who can’t stop trying to make fetch happen just moved to another date. That and they believe in the MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell— who looks a lot like the Undertaker’s former manager Paul Bearer— who appears to be making shit up as he goes. Lindell believes that an audit of Arizona election results will prove fraud happened and therefore Biden will be out and Trump back in.



“So basically the August thing is a bunch of bull because a reinstated President doesn’t go on tour,” Telegram user Angela Baldwin commented, Newsweek reports.



“It’s only a few dates close together...it could be done if it works out like it should...could cancel....but yup..kinda a gut punch statement,” one Telegram user wrote. “But we are in an information war, so who the hell knows.”



I just want someone to believe in me the way Trump supporters believe in this bullshit.

