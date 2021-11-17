The asshole who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a dead animal on his head was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the mayonnaise-laced insurrection—or failed coup, as history will call it.



The asshole also known as Jacob Chansley—or the “QAnon Shaman”; or the guy who got locked up and then demanded that he be fed an organic diet—was sentenced Wednesday and the judge did not come to play with Chansley or his little friends.

“What you did was horrific, obstructing the functioning of the government,” U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth told his dumbass. “What you did was terrible. You made yourself the epitome of the riot,” NBC News reports.

Yes. Yes, he did. Like an idiot at Fashion Week, Chansley thought it made sense to show up to the insurrection without a shirt and wearing a furry headdress with horns, because nothing says “I’m totally going to fit into a white power rally” like a furry headdress and horns. Oh and if the headdress wasn’t enough, Bullwinkle had a bullhorn.

Chansley did have a moment to speak and well, fuck that guy.

“I admit to the world, I was wrong. I have no excuses. My behavior was indefensible,” he said, NBC News reports. He added that he was not a dangerous criminal. “I am not a violent man or a white supremacist. I am truly repentant.” He also noted that he suffers from a personality disorder and is on the autism spectrum.

From NBC News:

Federal prosecutors had asked that Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to a single count of felony obstruction of an official proceeding, serve 51 months followed by three years of supervised release. They also asked that he pay $2,000 in restitution. Prosecutors described Chansley as the “public face of the Capitol riot” in a sentencing memo. During the sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Paschall said that in the months leading up to the attack, Chansley “posted vitriolic messages on social media, encouraging his thousands of followers to expose corrupt politicians, to ID the traitors in the government, to halt their agenda, to stop the seal, and end the deep state.” “That was a call to battle,” she said. Defense lawyer Albert Watkins said during the hearing that Chansley’s bizarre appearance and behavior on Jan. 6 were indicators of mental health problems. “He was not an organizer. He was not a planner. He was not violent. He was not destructive. He was not a thief,” he said.

Judge Lamberth also ordered Chansley to pay $2,000 in restitution, and to “serve a period of three years of supervised release following completion of his prison term,” NBC News reports.

