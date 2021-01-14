‘QAnon Shaman’ Gets Organic Diet in Prison, Because of Course He Would

Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

We all know Jake Angeli.



He’s the white man who stormed the Capitol dressed as Bullwinkle, wearing a horned helmet and fur. Apparently, he is also a Chad (a male Karen), who survives off an organic diet of white tears, complaining, whining, and privilege.



And because there is a separate jailing system for white people, white supremacy can storm the Capitol while in session, threaten the lives of Congress members, take photos of themselves doing it, and then demand an organic diet...AND GET IT!



Angeli, 33, whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, was reportedly on a hunger strike since being arrested for being unable to handle his president losing an honest election. And because his mother didn’t pack him enough gluten-free snacks for his insurrection field trip, Chansley refused to eat the food of the common man. So Angeli or Chansley or Snowflake refused to eat since being arrested Saturday by U.S. Marshals. On Monday, the organic terrorists’ public defender informed the court that his client hadn’t eaten because he has a very restrictive diet that he adheres to for religious reasons and that religion is whiteness.



Angeli, who is known as the “QAnon Shaman” has been known to be a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges Democrats and high-profile Hollywood celebrities are involved in a “deep state” of political control and child sex trafficking. The Arizona resident was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and with violet entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Phoenix Judge Deborah Fine told his public defender to figure out how to provide meals to her client, whose mother claims that if he doesn’t get organic food he will “get physically sick.”



And you know what prevails and continues to remain undefeated? Whiteness, America. Because even after attempting a coup on American democracy, this motherfucker is still eating better than half of the country.

