Rapper Pusha T has made it clear where he stands in regard to his association with Ye— the artist formerly known as Kanye West— and Ye’s music label, G.O.O.D. Music.

For context, Push has been serving as the president of Ye’s label since 2015. B ut in the years since, he signed a 50/50 with Def Jam for his solo music and his very own Heir Wave Music Group l abel. Now, it appears the business relationship between the “Diet Coke” rapper and the Donda rapper has come to a close, according to a new interview with XXL.

When asked if he was still affiliated with G.O.O.D. Music in any way , including whether or not he was still in his role as president, Push said “N o. ” When asked to expound on the relationship dynamic he now has with Ye in light of recent events, Push explained:

“ You know what I will say about that? He knows I will do everything I gotta do and wanna do. In regard to anything that jeopardizes my look, my pride, anything. He knows that. He knows there’s no talking me off any ledges. He just can’t do it.

With him knowing that. I got too much pride to ask somebody to not move a certain way. I don’t do it. But I’m going to react as Coo Coo Cal as I fucking want to when I feel like something is not going in my favor. It is what it is, man.”

Of Ye’s recent anti-Semitic comments on the InfoWars podcast, Push added: “It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years. He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”