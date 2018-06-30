Screenshot: Lisa Stillman ( Facebook)

The obsession with blackface has to stop.



Thank God I went to an HBCU, where the majority of my professors were black and the few white professors I did have never tried any foolishness.

But over at Purdue University, Lisa Stillman, an instructor in the biology department, put up an old pic from 2016 of herself and a friend in blackface. The picture was posted as a profile pic on facebook and the two wore black makeup on their faces, wigs with bones in their hair, and they had a belly, which could of meant they were pregnant.

As seen in the comments, the two laughed and reminisced on the time. Wendy Smith commented and said, “Haha! We would be sooooooo NOT politically correct these days!!” while the other responded, “I think I am gonna put this on my profile pic too! We did have lots of fun!!”

A Purdue student shared her outrage with NewsOne and also gave an update on what the university advised the professor to do.

“I found one of my professors made their public Facebook profile picture them in blackface. I found this appalling and I reported it to Purdue University,” the student said. “Instead of firing Lisa Stillman, the Purdue administration covered it up and told her to simply delete the photo,” the student said.

The student reported the photo on Nov. 10, 2017, 20 days after it was posted but was told the investigation was “completed” and “appropriate action has been taken.”

Purdue University sent the following statement after a call from NewsOne:



Purdue received an anonymous “hotline” complaint in November 2017 citing two grievances: one about the way an instructor had reprimanded students to enforce lab protocols, and another about a 2016 Facebook post of a 1974 photo showing the same instructor (then age 12) in a ‘blackface’ Halloween costume,” an email from Purdue News Service said. “The university promptly reviewed these complaints, concluding that the instructor had handled the lab incident in a wholly appropriate manner, and that her personal social media post of an old photo was not harassment under Purdue policy. In any event, what we can say firmly is that, at Purdue, we do not punish speech, particularly when off-campus speech is expressed by an employee speaking as a private citizen.

Who knew that posting a racist photo was considered “speech” and not punishable?