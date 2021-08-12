White lives matter.



They always have. Critical Race Theory teaches that. Police teach that. The Bachelor teaches that.



Because white people have always had this thing about claiming space that they don’t own, guarding public spaces and community property, a white woman has now been charged with assault after she tried to prevent a Black boy from entering a community swimming pool.



Video of the incident, which was shared on social media, was reportedly taken July 6, after the boy’s mother, Heather J. Brown, was seen confronting the white woman who apparently tried to physically stop the boy from entering the pool that she doesn’t own.



In an update, Brown noted that she had no idea that the video was being filmed but added that she was happy the incident was recorded since #PoolKaren tried to speak to the officer in the coded language of the oppressor to prevent being arrested.



It’s literally the Karen way. First, they mind business that is not theirs. Secondly, they learn that they are in close proximity to an ass whooping, and then lastly, they feign ignorance, cry, lie, or claim that they are really the ones being attacked.



From the International Business Times



The video starts off with Brown arguing with the white woman through the gate of what appears to be a community pool with her two sons and a baby in her arms. “I came here yesterday ma’am, you know who I am and [unintelligible] my children,” Brown is heard telling the woman, who responds by questioning why her phone isn’t working. Moments later, Brown’s son opens the gate and attempts to access the pool area when the woman is seen pushing the child in a bid to block him from entering. “Don’t you put your hands on my son!,” Brown screams at the woman before handing over her newborn baby to her older son. “Don’t you ever, ever put your hands on my son.” “Actually I will call the police and have you arrested for putting your hands on a minor,” she continues as the woman responds with, “Go ahead.”

Thankfully, the woman who recorded the incident showed the video to police, and despite having an intimate relationship with deputized civilian whiteness, the police believed the video evidence. The woman who recorded the video noted that she only began recording the incident because Karen, who is one of three members of the Homeowners’ Association pool committee, tends to single out children “who aren’t white” and doesn’t allow them access to the pool, the IB Times reports.



Brown added that Karen has requested a public defender and noted that the next court hearing has been set for Aug. 20.



Watch the videos below and try not to throw anything at the screen:

And here’s the update: