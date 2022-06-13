A group of five Proud Boys members disrupted an LGBTQ+ event for children at the San Lorenzo Library, according to ABC 7 News. Though there was no physical violence, they allegedly made homophobic and transphobic remarks toward one of the event hosts.



The event was titled Drag Queen Story Hour and described as just what it seems: drag queens reading stories to children. The event was hosted by Kyle Chu, or drag queen Panda Dulce, and intended to “capture the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood” and allow them to imagine a world “where people can present as they wish.”

Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept. Lt. Ray Kelly said the Proud Boys entered around 1:30 p.m. and deputies responded to the disturbance to identify the men and their affiliation.

More from ABC 7 News:

“The men made homophobic and transphobic remarks against a member of the LGTBQ+ community who was hosting the event,” Kelly wrote in an email. “We will initiate our hate crime protocol and will also address the annoying and harassing of children. More details to follow,” Kelly wrote. “The men were reported to be members of the Proud Boys organization.” The sheriff’s department Facebook page says “The men were described as extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor causing people to fear for their safety. Deputies responded to the scene and were able to de-escalate the situation.”

In a video of the incident, the men were seen surrounding the area recording with their phones. One man holds a middle finger up to the camera and says, “Two little girls I support and I love, and I will never allow you to take them away from me. Nope. Not gonna happen. Get it right.” Another man wearing symbol blurred from the video asks the person recording if the cops were called.

Finding an appropriate way to incorporate the youth into Pride Month and LGBT spaces is important. However, the fear of “grooming” and the “gay agenda” continues to restrict the ways they can learn about sexuality and gender.

Panda Dulce is expected to speak more on the incident via ABC 7 News.