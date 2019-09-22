Photo: Rob Grabowski (AP)

Are they having some kind of Old Timers’ Reunion at Def Jam Records?



LL Cool J and DMX—two of hip-hop’s biggest superstars—are reportedly returning the storied rap label, which is in the midst of celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Advertisement

According to AllHipHop.com, two-time Grammy Award and NAACP Award winner LL Cool J has re-signed to the iconic record company he helped build. A source at the Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons-founded label confirmed the signing with the leading hip-hip site but weren’t able to offer up any details on new music.



James Todd Smith, the lip-licking Queens native also known as LL Cool J—whose moniker means Ladies Love Cool James—was the first act signed to the record company, whose humble beginnings were shaped in Rubin’s New York University dorm room in the early 1980s.



In 1985, at the age of 16, the hunky Kangol wearing lyricist released his debut opus “Radio,” which went launched the “Rock The Bells” rapper’s career.

A platinum-plated recording career with a lengthy stream of hits, including classics like “I’m Bad,” “ I Need Love,” “Jingling Baby” and “Around The Way Girl,” catapulted Cool J to legend status. And while the fickle music business subsequently acted like it didn’t want anything to do with him, the self-proclaimed G.O.A.T. sustained an enviable career as an actor in films and television. (The tenth season of the CBS procedural drama NCIS: Los Angeles, which he’s the star of, premieres Sept. 29.)

Advertisement

In 2017, he became the first hip-hop artist to be feted by the Kennedy Center Honors.

Photo: Greg Allen (AP)

Advertisement

In 2008, LL Cool J released his final album, aptly titled Exit 13, on Def Jam Records, in the midst of criticizing how his hip-hop peer Jay-Z was running the label as its president.

On Sept. 22, as the news started to spread about LL’s return, Def Jam purportedly confirmed the news on social media—with a simple message: “Big Elly” accompanied by a classic photo of the “Headsprung” hitmaker in his FILA track suit wearing glory.

Advertisement

DMX is also reportedly coming back home to the label he made history with.

Last week, the recently released from jail rap icon’s longtime producer Swizz Beatz confirmed that he has new music coming out on Def Jam.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be a good year for him, god willing,” the veteran producer said. “I just want it to happen so he can go to where he been supposed to have went.”

Advertisement



During the late 1990s through the early 2000s, DMX (born Earl Simmons) was one of Def Jam’s top-selling artists.

In 1998, the two-time American Music Award winner’s two classic albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, which were both released months apart from each other, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart—making the Mount Vernon, N.Y., native the first artist ever to do so.



Advertisement

X released five albums overall for the label, with a string of hood anthems that are still considered bangers two decades later: “Party Up (Up In Here),” “Ruff Ryders Anthem” and “Who We Be.”



Photo: LOUIS LANZANO (AP)

Advertisement

The chiseled, hyper masculine rap idol’s imagery transcended into memorable roles in films such as Hype Williams’ cinematic masterpiece Belly, 2000’s Romeo Must Die and the Steven Segal surprise hit Exit Wounds. Last year, he made a return to film as Midnight John, in the gritty Lee Daniels-produced indie drama Pimp, which starred Keke Palmer.

Def Jam hasn’t made anything about the signings official but the company’s Senior Vice President Gabriel Tesoriero announced last week the company’s new partnership with Ronnie Fieg’s influential clothing boutique KITH NYC to release a new version of the label’s legendary varsity jacket to commemorate the 35th anniversary.

Advertisement



