Today’s episode of WhiteCenter tells the story of the future hall-of-fame Mayo-American advancing one of White America’s oldest and most celebrated pastimes — white people-ing.

Allow us to introduce you to present professor Mark Perry, a brave warrior who has dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of the marginalized and oppressed white man, who just can’t seem to get ahead. A college economics professor, Perry recently lodged a complaint with the Department of Educations Office for Civil Rights against Detroit’s Wayne State University. WSU hosts a summer workshop for Black Girls CODE, a nonprofit that introduces black girls to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers, which Perry claims violates Title IX, a law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex for educational institutions that receive federal funds.

The South End, Wayne State’s student newspaper reports:

“That educational program (Black Girls Code) clearly discriminates against young men from ages 13 to 17, who because of their gender, are illegally excluded from participation in that annual program hosted by WSU,” he said. “It’s a prohibited form of gender discrimination that violates Title IX, WSU’s commitment to follow Title IX and the Michigan Constitution.” WSU Director of Communications Matt Lockwood said the university is not in violation of Title IX or any other law that prohibits discrimination based on sex. “WSU hosts co-educational programs in coding and other STEM fields similar to Black Girls Code for both girls and boys,” Lockwood said in a statement to The South End. “In addition, Black Girls Code allows girls from all racial backgrounds to participate in its programs.”

Aside from his civil rights activism, his teaching duties and — in his spare time — searching for where he lost his lips, Perry spends most of his downtime engaged in the practice of “trying it.” The Detroit News reports that Perry has lodged 35 similar complaints against schools across the U.S. And if you think Perry has a right to fight for his values at the place he works, there’s one thing you should know:

He don’t even go there.

Perry is a professor at the University of Michigan-Flint and a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, the right-wing think tank dedicated to denying global warming and helping white men keep their tax bills low.

Perry said he hasn’t been in contact with the summer program because his suit is against Wayne State, not the nonprofit Black Girls CODE. He suggests that Wayne State start some programs for the underrepresented white boys who miss out on opportunities because black girls are taking over the computer industry. The Root has previously reported on the nonexistent phenomenon:

The facts are inescapable: Tech companies don’t hire black people. Although a higher percentage of black college graduates (2.8 percent) earn degrees in computer science than whites (2.6 percent), blacks make up less than 5 percent of the workforce in social media and technology companies, while whites make up the majority of the workforce. Blacks have largely closed the gap in internet and computer access. For example, African Americans use Facebook more than whites, but only 6.1 percent of Facebook’s workforce is black. In fact, no major social media company has a workforce that is even 5 percent black, according to the report. Even more disheartening, the few blacks employed by tech companies earn 78 cents for every dollar earned by whites.

Even though the facts and the data aren’t on his side, I understand why he’s working so hard against equality and a level playing field. He’s worried about the future. When black women finally figure out this coding shit, I bet the first thing they’re probably going to do is make motherfuckers like Mark Perry disappear.

I’d be scared, too Mark.

White Boys Matter (for now).