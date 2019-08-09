Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, the same man that used the NFL protest as feed for his deplorables during one of his many rallies for a job he already has, now says that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick should get another shot at the league.



Trump added only “if he’s good enough” and then suggested he wasn’t good enough because if he were, he’d already be signed.

“If he’s good enough, and I think if he was good enough, I know the owners and I know Bob Kraft and so many of the owners. If he’s good enough, they would sign him,” Trump told reporters at the White House before a weekend playing golf—aka his full-time job; he only presidents in his off-time—the New York Post reports.

“So if he’s good enough, I know these people, they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything to win games. So I would like to see it. Frankly, I would love to see Kaepernick come in if he’s good enough.”

Or, they’d stay away from him if someone with power or, say, someone who sits in the highest office in the land, told his followers to boycott a league that allows these “son of bitches” to protest.

Trump’s exact words were “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired.”

Kaepernick has been without an NFL job for close to 900 days. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who used his platform to protest police brutality in black communities, recently took to social media to let NFL teams know that he’s still ready to play.

“Five a.m., five days a week, for three years… Still ready,” Kaepernick said in the video, which the Post notes had “more than 580,000 views and 32,000 “likes” on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon.”

Many believe that Kaepernick’s settlement with the NFL over the whiteballing of the former Super Bowl quarterback was the biggest reason he wouldn’t be playing in the league again.

But let’s not forget that Trump went out of his way to bastardize the African-American players’ protest, calling those who kneeled during the national anthem unpatriotic and anti-military. And who can forget Trump’s errand boy Vice President Mike Pence attending a 2017 Indianapolis Colts vs the 49ers game only for him to leave before it started because he was so butt-hurt over protesting players?

Trump used his office to insert himself into a conversation he had nothing to do with and brought with him the full weight of his office into a debate that was ultimately between the players and the old white men who own them the teams. But who are we kidding—the majority of those old white men are Trump supporters. Currently, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is feeling the brunt of his Trump-supporting ways as there is a full-on boycott of companies he owns, including Equinox gyms and SoulCycle, after members learned he was planning an elaborate fundraiser for Trump.

So I urge NFL teams to call Trump on his bluff. Invite Kaepernick in for a workout and see if he’s still got it (and I assure you that he does), then sign him because this has never been about football. Philadelphia Eagles fans have already taken up a collection on Twitter to bring him in after losing their backup quarterback.



So now, we wait to see what excuses these white owners will come up with or what has-been they bring off his Lay-Z-Boy to sign over Kap.