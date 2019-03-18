Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro are a thing.



Maybe not a thing the way that Trump and Stormy Daniels were a thing, but the president clearly loves the evil news anchor with the Archie Bunker disposition and rugged racist scowl.

The president is always tweeting about his boo, and now that Pirro is in a fight with her news station, the president used his racist dog whistle (his Twitter account) to send out the alarm.

The object of Trump’s orange gaze was absent from the network Saturday night after making comments about U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) during her snooze-fest of a shit show, Justice with Judge Jeanine.

“Think about it: Omar wears a hijab. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” Pirro said, BuzzFeed News reports.

Pirro’s comments were deemed offensive and anti-Muslim, and Fox issued a statement noting that they “strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly,” BuzzFeed reports.

Trump tweeted in Pirro’s defense Sunday, asking that his bae return.



“Fox must stay strong and fight back with vigor,” Trump tweeted.



Pirro claimed that her caca-ass opinion was intended “to ask a question and start a debate,” and invited Rep. Omar to appear on her shitty-ass show.



BuzzFeed notes that instead of Fox News airing the racist-y musings of Pirro during her normal 9 p.m. hour, the network ran a documentary called Scandalous.

Trump wasn’t just fighting for Pirro, he was also fighting for his minion and Barron Trump’s understudy, Tucker Carlson, who has also been the subject of America’s hate as Media Matters for America found old, offensive comments that Carlson made on a radio program.

“Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine,” Trump tweeted.

“Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country,” Trump continued.

“The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die!”

Fuck this guy.