It’s good to see that the president’s meeting with prison reform activist Kim Kardashian had a positive effect on Trump’s feelings about unjust incarceration. Less than 24-hours after that meeting with the Calabasas civil rights leader the president has decided to pardon unjustly accused and convicted author of leanings so far right his books have trouble resting on the coffee table, Dinesh D’Souza.



Who is Dinesh D’Souza? Just a shit heel whose conspiracy theories include claims that Obama was a ‘gay Muslim’, suggested that former First Lady Michelle Obama was a man and sent out this lovely tweet:

So yeah, D’Souza has been trash, but he’s Trump special blend of KFC trash so that means he will be getting a full pardon according to an early morning tweet from the president.

What the president failed to mention is that the pardon he’s giving D’Souza wasn’t because the government treated him unfairly, it’s because D’Souza pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution.

According to CNBC, D’Souza pleaded guilty in 2014 to directing two of his associates to contribute $10,0000 each to Wendy Long’s Senate campaign. Once the donations were made, D’Souza reimbursed both associates and admitted that he knew he was violating the law.

At the time, The Federal Election Campaign act prohibits individual citizens from donating more than $5,000 to a single candidate and D’Souza knew that.

“Dinesh D’Souza attempted to illegally contribute over $10,000 to a Senate campaign, wilfully undermining the integrity of the campaign finance process,” Then-U.S. attorney Preet Bharara said at the time of D’Souza’s conviction, CNBC reports. “Like many others before him, of all political stripes, he has had to answer for this crime – here with a felony conviction.”

D’Souza was sentenced to five years of probation, including eight months living under supervision in a halfway house and a $30,000 fine, CNN reports.

The 57-year-old boil on the backside of American politics will never have to worry about going to jail because the president has used his executive privilege to free him from those restraints.

Good job, Coretta Scott Kim Kardashian.