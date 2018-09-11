Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

The president of the United States of White America shouldn’t need a crash course on arguably the most horrific tragedy in American history in the past 50 years (followed closely the Russian assist that gave this president the White House), yet, here we are.



On the seventeenth year anniversary of the day the world stood still, the president of people who watch MTV’s Teen Mom tweeted out this:

And this:

And this:

Before tweeting out this:

For contrast, here was former U.S. president and current Wakandan Prime Minister Barack Obama’s (We see you, playa!) September 11th tweet:

People did point out that it was nice that the president of people who eat undercooked eggs could count.

Well, Dross, the answer is no. He doesn’t have anything more meaningful to say, unless he’s talking about the NFL or the investigation into Russia collusion, then he has everything to say. Tons of things to say.

Thankfully the president’s staff told him that thousands lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and here’s an image of the president looking somber and reflecting on the events that occurred some 17 years ago.