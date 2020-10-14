President Petty and NBC to Host Town Hall on Same Day and Time as Biden’s Town Hall on ABC

President Donald Trump poses with ABC New anchor George Stephanopoulos ahead of a town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 15, 2020. Photo : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

President COVID-45, the same man who refused to host a Zoom debate, will now take part in a NBC News town hall event in Miami on the same day and same time as Joe Biden is set to have his town hall.



Remember, Biden had to pivot to a town hall after the COVID-19 positive president refused to host a virtual debate because Trump believes that yelling at a computer makes him look weak. Well, now President Outbreak Monkey has produced a coronavirus test showing he’s not contagious, and NBC is hosting his event in Miami on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Joe Biden is doing his own town hall event in Philadelphia on ABC News at 8 p.m. ET. So you know what that means? Everyone turn to ABC News. Seriously, I expect this level of petty from the president, but NBC News should be ashamed of themselves. This is a pretty low move from a network not named Fox News.



President Contagion’s town hall will be moderated by Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, NBC News reports.



For those who care, Trump’s one-hour town hall will be “outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations,” NBC News notes. And Florida voters will be in attendance, which means there will be more beer than teeth in that audience, and that’s just the way Trump likes it.



Because the president is a goddamn liar, NBC News “received a statement from Dr. Clifford Lane, clinical director at the National Institutes of Health, indicating that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci had reviewed Trump’s recent medical data, including a molecular PCR test collected and analyzed by the NIH on Tuesday, and concluded ‘with a high degree of confidence’ that the president was ‘not shedding infectious virus.’” I would beg to differ as the president is shedding an infectious virus and that virus is racism.



NBC News plans to adhere to all social distancing guidelines as Guthrie and the president will be 12 feet apart from each other and the audience, which will be masked up. NBC News will also test all employees in Miami on the day of the event.



NBC News should be ashamed of themselves.