Photo: Tom Brenner (Getty Images)

The great divider in chief just doesn’t get it or really doesn’t give a shit, but either way, his rhetoric is not without consequences.



Police arrested Patrick Carlineo Jr., 55, of Addison, N.Y., after he allegedly made calls to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in March threatening to assault and murder the Muslim lawmaker.

And only a day after his arrest, President Trump mocked Omar during a speech in Las Vegas continuing the Islamophobia he brought with him when he moved his nasty orange ass into the White House. Speaking to the Republican Jewish Coalition, Trump thought it’d be funny to slip Omar’s name into a speech to a group of Republicans who are supportive of Israel.

“Special thanks to Rep. Omar of Minnesota,” Trump said, Bloomberg reports. “Oh, I forgot. She doesn’t like Israel. I forgot. I’m so sorry.”



Nice. Especially considering that on March 21, police claim that Carlineo, who loves the president, called Omar’s Washington, D.C., office and reportedly asked one of Omar’s staffers:

“Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s an (expletive) terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull.”

Because Carlineo is a true Trump supporter, which is really just another way of saying he’s a goddamn idiot, through his rage he was still able to spell his name correctly and provide contact information which helped the FBI track him down.

Carlineo told the feds, “He was a patriot, that he loves the president, and that he hates radical Muslims on our government,” according to a court document, viewed by Bloomberg.



Since taking office, Omar, one of the first two Muslim congresswomen elected to the House, has faced numerous hateful comments, including some from the president’s favorite TV judge, Judge Jeanine Pirro, who made some wonky connection between a hijab and Shaira law...because racism.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” Pirro said on her March 9th show of Omar, who was born in Somalia.



Omar’s suggestion that “support for the Jewish state was influenced by financial support by the pro-Israel lobby and in some cases amounted to ‘allegiance to a foreign country’” didn’t help matters.

But if Trump has done one thing successfully since taking office, it’s stoke the flames of all the “isms” to ensure that his minions continue to follow his finely tuned white nationalism flute into the next election.

Yes, Trump is the pied pier of white fears, and in this one area, he will always keep his word.