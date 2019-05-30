Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

President “Grab ‘em by the pussy” does find at least one word to be “dirty” and “filthy”—and no, it’s not “Russianprostituteurine.” It’s “impeachment.”



On Thursday, the president of people who fuck up black viral dances expressed bewilderment that House Democrats could even be considering removing him from office, calling impeachment a “dirty, filthy, disgusting word,” Politico reports.

“I don’t see how they can because they’re possibly allowed, although I can’t imagine the courts allowing it. I’ve never gone into it,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “I never thought that would even be possible to be using that word. To me, it’s a dirty word—the word impeach. It’s a dirty, filthy, disgusting word.”

He added that he didn’t think he’d be impeached: “I don’t think so, because there was no crime.”



And then, because Trump doesn’t understand how impeachment works and he had to say something, he offered a heaping helping of word salad.

“You know, it’s high crimes and, not with—or—it’s high crimes and misdemeanors,” he said. “There was no high crime and there was no misdemeanor. So how do you impeach based on that?”

From Politico:

Trump has frequently fallen back on the lack of charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to argue against his impeachment, though his legal rationale is not solid. The phrase “high crimes and misdemeanors” as a justification for impeachment is not defined in the Constitution. But constitutional scholars say that it likely conveys some violation of public trust in addition to possible statutory violations.

On Wednesday, Mueller, a.k.a. “I said what I said,” made clear that he was following Justice Department policy of not indicting a sitting president but then added that Congress needs to get on its job and get that impeachment popping. OK, Mueller didn’t directly say that but he did look at Congress like:

The DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion “says that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing,” Mueller noted in remarks, adding that his investigation did not exonerate Trump.



Democrats have ramped up calls for impeachment proceedings with several running for president in 2020 leading the charge.