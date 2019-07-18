Photo: Zach Gibson (Getty Images)

Stay with me, for a second: A mediocre white man, who inherits the majority of his wealth, claims that he’s a fantastic businessman. The same white man claims he had bone spurs to avoid serving in a war and later desecrates the legacy of deceased Arizona Senator and war hero John McCain. The white man who paints his skin orange marries an immigrant who is not a genius but somehow obtained the elusive genius visa to secure citizenship in the United States—and then attacks others who have come to this country legally.



There is a pattern here and for those who can’t see it, the pattern is called “being a fucking douche.” Seriously, the president of the United States is still rallying and still pushing false narratives from the highest pulpit in the land because it works. His base eats it up. Before he watched in delight as his minions chanted “send her back” after the president of people who want to deport American citizens mentioned Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s name, Trump also slipped in an unfounded claim that Omar committed immigration fraud by marrying her brother.



I don’t know what One America News Network (OANN) is, but I know that they make Fox News actually look fair and balanced, and I know that they have reporters because one of them asked the president of people who watch OANN whether the administration was looking into immigration fraud by Melania Trump Omar.



“Well, there’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it,” Trump said, the New York Post reports.



“I hear she was married to her brother. You’re asking me a question about it. I don’t know, but I’m sure there’s somebody who will be looking at that,” he added.

Trump doesn’t care whether this shit is true or not. In fact, half the shit he says isn’t true, but that doesn’t matter because somehow he’s convinced his base that news outlets—all news outlets that don’t feature white nationalists—are against him and his presidency, so they only listen to the president of people who don’t read books without photos.

From the Post:

Trump’s statement comes amid his ongoing feud with a group of freshman congresswomen known as “the Squad,” which includes Omar. Last weekend, Trump wrote on Twitter that the congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how​ it is done​.” Trump’s tweet prompted House Democrats to adopt a resolution condemning the statement as “racist.”

According to the Post, conservative blogs begin pushing the claim that Omar wed her brother to gain American citizenship when Omar was running for the Minnesota state legislature.

Omar has already denounced the rumors, calling them “baseless” and “disgusting lies.”

The Post explains Omar’s marriage history—not that it should be explained:

Omar then said she had married her current partner, Ahmed Hirsi, in the eyes of her Muslim faith in 2002—but never legally married him. Their partnership ended in 2008. Omar then legally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, but that union ended in 2011, according to her statement.

“Insinuations that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is my brother are absurd and offensive,” she said at the time.

Omar then left her second husband to get back with her first husband and they are still together. I feel icky even typing out a woman’s marriage history as it has nothing to do with how she handles her legislative business. Also, let’s not act like Trump’s marriage/dating history isn’t messy AF, but these are the waters we wade in when the president of the United States is a low-level reality actor who lives for drama.