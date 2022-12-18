We may earn a commission from links on this page.

President Joe Biden is getting serious about strengthening US relations with African nations. According to the Associated Press, Biden declared on Thursday during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that he would be prioritizing a visit to the Sub-Saharan African region in 2023. Although the trip has yet to be scheduled, Biden stressed that “Africa belongs at the table,” in discussions of global consequence, and that he is “looking forward” to seeing various leaders in their home countries.

The three-day summit is a follow up to the one hosted by the Obama administration in 2014, and is aimed at increasing trade between the U.S. and African countries, as China has now surpassed America in its trade with the

continent, and is also focused on growing its military presence.

According to AP, the continent is a major power player in global relations due to its growing population, natural resources, and considerable voting bloc in the United Nations. However, leaders at the summit made it clear that they don’t want the Biden administration forcing them to decide between their trade relations with the U.S. and other global partners.

“These are economic opportunities,” Niger President Mohamed Bazoum said. “Companies from Turkey and China come and invest in Niger in a win-win type of relationship. It is something that American investors can do as well.”

Biden also announced during the summit that he supports the African Union becoming a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations, and announced his plans to additionally spend $2 billion on food security for the continent, and another $165 million to ensure peaceful and transparent elections in the coming years.

“Our eyes are fixed squarely on the future,” Biden said.

Nigeria, which is Africa’s most populated country with 210 million people has often faced violence when it comes to its elections. There have already been violent attacks in relation to the country’s upcoming election in February. The United States has already provided nearly $50 million in support of civil society and the electoral commissions in Nigeria and Congo.

On Thursday, Senegalese President Macky Sall, the African Union chairman, thanked Biden for his commitment to Africa, and mentioned that he also expects the U.S.’s “strong commitment and support” in fighting terrorism.

“We wish for the fight against terrorism to be an integral part of the world struggle against thus blight,” he said.

Biden’s tour of the continent will include many countries, but the details around scheduling have not yet been released.