The former Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was once waiting to catch touchdowns on the field, is now waiting for his fate to be decided in court.

On Thursday, it was agreed by Ruggs’ attorney, David Chesnoff, and a Las Vegas judge to postpone hearing the evidence that is accusing the former NFL player of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor last November, according to the Associated Press.

Chesnoff asked for more time so he can review the evidence that the police claim shows Ruggs was driving with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in the state and over 156 mph before he rear-ended a car that killed Tintor.

According to the Associated Press, t he new date for the hearing is set for May 19, in which Justice Ann Zimmerman will decide whether Ruggs will stand trial in Nevada Court for charges of felony driving under the influence and reckless driving .

The prosecuting attorneys did not oppose the new date for the hearing.

From the Associated Press:

Ruggs faces a mandatory two years in prison and maybe more than 50 years if he’s convicted. He also is charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun on the floor of his demolished Chevrolet Corvette. The 23-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick didn’t have to appear with Chesnoff in court. He remains on house arrest with electronic GPS and alcohol monitors. Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries has not been made public, although Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said prosecutors were told Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Kilgo-Washington underwent arm surgery.

The attorneys for Kilgo-Washington do want the prosecution to get their hands on her medical records, which they need to prove that the crash caused serious bodily injury, according to the Associated Press.

Ruggs wore a neck brace and sat in a wheelchair in his first appearance in court the day after the crash.