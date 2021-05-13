Prayers Up! Tank Reveals He’s Going Deaf in Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Tank attends the Premiere Of Showtime’s “Hitsville: The Making Of Motown” on August 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Leon Bennett ( Getty Images )

Durrell Babbs aka Tank, the beloved R&B singer behind hits like “Dirty,” “Please Don’t Go,” “When We,” “Maybe I Deserve” and more, has revealed he’s going deaf in a recent post to social media, The Root has learned.

The Rap-Up reports that the singer posted the candid video to Instagram on Wednesday night in an effort to encourage those out there who may be dealing with unexpected, tough situations as well.

“So I’m going through something right now and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation,” Tank began. ”I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I’m dizzy [and] can’t walk a straight line. All of this [is] out of nowhere, [I] don’t know how or why. I’m seeing a doctor, [I] got MRI’s going on and medication and, you know, all of that.”

“But, it still hasn’t given me a reason to give up. It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same: to be great, to be the greatest. And I want to say that to you too. No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself. Whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you: keep going, keep pushing.”

He concluded by sharing that he plans to document his process, adding that he wants to show “the fight” and encourage people that they’re “still in it” and to keep going no matter what. Despite the unfortunate news, Tank’s wife also seems to be handling it in stride, cheekily commenting: “I love you babe and don’t worry I can talk louder.”

The five-time Grammy nominated artist recently released his hit single “Can’t Let It Show,” which gives a nod to Maxwell’s 2001 hit, “This Woman’s Work.” It’s available to stream everywhere now.