Pras Michél Says He’s Not an FBI Informant: 'This Is Not a Tekashi 6ix9ine Situation'

Despite being convicted of criminal conspiracy and facing more than 20 years in prison, there’s one claim that Fugees rapper Pras Michél refuses to give any credence to. In a video from TMZ, the Grammy-nominated rapper and producer denied any claims and allegations that he is or was an informant for the FBI or CIA. During the video, he says, “I can’t really talk about the verdict, I got a lot more work to get done.”

When asked about the claims of him being an FBI informant, Pras shot down the allegations quickly, saying, “Look, I was never in the past, present, or future an FBI or a CIA informant. Never ever. If people want to check it out, look at the testimonies—they could see that all within the records, and all the DC courts. This is not a Tekashi 6ix9ine situation, respectfully. Because he admitted he was an informant, basically. So I was never. I never said I was. I am not now and never will be an FBI or a CIA informant.”

Pras Denies Being FBI Informant, Doesn’t Want Tekashi 6ix9ine Comparisons | TMZ

Pras said this despite reports from Rolling Stone that while Michél was on the witness stand, he admitted that met with FBI agents multiple times to discuss China’s plans to extradite a dissident, someone who is in strong opposition to official policy, and Americans who were being held hostage in the Asian country. He reportedly said, “I took it upon myself to report because I thought the FBI should know.”

This left a bad taste in the mouths of a lot of hip-hop fans, most notably 50 Cent, who wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “I knew this fool was a rat.”

This revelation from the “Ghetto Superstar” comes weeks after he was found guilty on all 10 counts in the criminal conspiracy trial, including money laundering, campaign finance violations, acting as an unregistered agent for foreign nationals, witness tampering and lying to banks, according to CNN.

Among the many shocking revelations during the trial, one of them was that Pras was paid over $20 million to help Low get a picture with Obama in 2012. A date for his sentencing hearing has not been set yet, but he faces up to 20 years in prison.