“Stonewall reminds us that it’s about the people” - Billy Porter﻿

Despite what various companies try to tell (or sell) you during June, Pride month is about acknowledging and celebrating the legacy of the LGBTQIA+ community.



Despite the current commercialization of Pride, all hope is not lost. In fact, in recent years, the black and brown pioneers of the gay rights movement are finally receiving the recognition they so desperately deserve. (We see you, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera!)

And ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, the cast and crew of Pose on FX share the importance of learning queer history and recognizing the trans women who were at the forefront of the fight for equality.



Learn more in the video above.