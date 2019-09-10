Police Say a Nazi Leader Was Preparing for a ‘Race War.’ Of Course, They Let Him Go

Law enforcement officials seized a cache of weapons from an admitted leader of one of the deadliest white supremacist groups in America, who informed state authorities that he was prepping for a “race war.” Canadian authorities had already banned the gun-carrying white supremacist from entering the country because he was involved in a terrorist organization. But when the acclaimed racist admitted his leadership position in a group that publicly called for racial terrorism, authorities decided to take swift action…

By doing nothing at all.

On Sept. 26, Seattle Police obtained an “Extreme Risk Protection Order” against 25-year-old Kaleb James Cole. Later that day, police seized five rifles, a shotgun, three semiautomatic handguns and parts that could be used to make untraceable firearms, the Daily Beast reports. Washington state’s recently-passed “red flag law” allows police and family members to petition a judge in order to temporarily prevent someone from owning firearms if they believe that person may commit an act of violence.

Court documents show that Cole confessed to being the leader of Washington’s Atomwaffen Division, a white supremacist group started in the 1970s by James Mason after he realized that the neo-Nazi movement was too moderate for him. The group’s members have been charged with multiple counts of murder and they routinely train for armed conflict.

As The Root reported earlier:

If the name “Atomwaffen” sounds familiar to you, it might be because it sounds like some bomb-ass waffles, or it may be because you heard the name in the case of 18-year-old Brandon Russell, whom authorities questioned when two of his fellow Nazi roommates were murdered. During the investigation, officers found that Russell possessed explosive material, a framed photograph of Timothy McVeigh and a copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf. Russell told authorities that he had started his own group called—you guessed it—Atomwaffen. Another teenage member of the group allegedly killed his girlfriend’s parents in Virginia after the parents found Nicholas Giampa in the room with their teenage daughter. Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and her husband, Scott Fricker, 48, were killed at their home in Reston in December after the husband and wife forbade their child to date the Hitler Youth wannabe when they found social media posts of their daughter’s 17-year-old boyfriend praising Hitler and calling for a white revolution.

In the petition, police said Cole admitted to his white supremacist ties, alleging that the white supremacist leader organized “Hate Camps and went from espousing hate to “taking active steps or preparation for an impending ‘race war.’” The document also included videos showing the hate group firing weapons while chanting: “Gas the Kikes! Race War now!”

In February 2018, Cole was outed as a member of Atomwaffen by ProPublica, but the federal agents didn’t contact him until February 2018, when he returned from the Czech Republic, where he reportedly attended white-supremacist-inspired heavy metal concerts and toured the Auschwitz death camp. During an interview with U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigators, Cole acknowledged his Atomwaffen membership, explaining to a “fascist ideology” where “the strong dominate the weak.”

In May, Cole was detained by Canadian authorities for his frequent travel back and forth to British Columbia, as well as Ukraine, where white supremacist groups have fought alongside Ukrainian ultranationalists and neo-Nazis to train for a race war. Canada eventually issued a lifetime banned on Cole from entering the country based on his involvement with an “organization that may engage in terrorism.” On Wednesday, 39 House Democrats signed a letter asking the state department to designate one of those Ukranian Nazi groups, Azov Battalion, as an international terrorist organization.

“This is a hate-filled human being, but unfortunately one who possesses really alarming numbers of weapons,” Seattle prosecutor Pete Holmes told NBC, adding that he believed the seizure may have prevented a massacre.

Cole told federal agents that he has never encouraged anyone to break the law and said the AK-47 and other guns he owned were for protection. So, despite admitting to being a recruiter for a deadly hate group, taking part in terrorist training exercises and publicly calling for violence against Jews and non-whites, Cole was released from custody.

Maybe we should start a rumor that Kaleb joined Black Lives Matter or signed up with Antifa. Or perhaps we should just label him as a Black Identity Extremist.

I bet they’d watch his ass then.