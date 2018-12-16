Screenshot: ABC News

If you’re a New York police officer, apparently manhandling women and violently ripping a 1-year-old baby from his mother’s arms isn’t a punishable offense.

As according to Politico, an NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau review into Jazmine Headley’s violent arrest last week in Brooklyn found no wrongdoing on the part of the NYPD officers involved.

“The NYPD has conducted a strenuous review of what happened, because the public deserves answers, and we must take every opportunity to continuously strengthen how the NYPD serves the people of New York City,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement. “This review shows that prior to the incident depicted on public video, NYPD officers are working with the client to de-escalate the situation.”

According to the department, the review was based on body cam footage, publicly available video, interviews with Jazmine Headley and her mother, and 911 calls.

Additionally, the review yielded three recommendations for policy changes moving forward:

Establishing guidelines for interactions between NYPD and HRA officers

Summoning an NYPD supervisor when police respond to calls at HRA facilities

Reviewing tactics and training programs for situations in which police officers encounter someone holding a young child.



In a viral video, NYPD officers are seen violently prying Headley’s 1-year-old son from her arms, lifting them off the floor of a Human Resources Administration office.

In the days following this incident, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s refusal to admonish the NYPD for their actions has drawn harsh criticism.