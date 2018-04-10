Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

As more people look to the Los Angeles Police Department to change its use-of-force policy, a throng of LA police chiefs on Monday came together to denounce the proposed legislation.

The Mercury News reports police chiefs from Vacaville to Citrus Heights; San Rafael to Watsonville gathered in Fairfield, Calif., to condemn the bill recently introduced in the state’s lower house.

Representatives Shirley Weber, Ph.D. (D-San Diego), and Kevin McCarty, (D-Sacramento), want to raise the standard for legal review of such actions. The Police Accountability and Community Protection Act will legally change the legal standard of how and when lethal force is used.

Rep. McCarty, of course, represents Sacramento, the jurisdiction where 22-year-old Stephon Clark was shot 14 times in his grandmother’s backyard for holding what police thought was a gun. It turned out to be a cell phone.

Advertisement

Assemblymembers Weber and McCarty were joined with Clark’s family to announce the legislation. Via KUSI, the new bill will “change the standard under which deadly force is used to authorizing it only when necessary to prevent imminent death or bodily injury and when, given the totality of the situation, and if there are no reasonable alternatives, like verbal warnings, verbal persuasion, or other non-lethal methods of resolution or de-escalation.”

“Existing use-of-force laws have made an encounter with law enforcement – no matter how ordinary and no matter whether an individual is unarmed or even cooperative – into one that ends in the death of a civilian,” Weber said.

“The the worst possible outcome is increasingly the only outcome, especially in communities of color. Our legislation will to ensure that law enforcement is held to a higher standard, that they have more options for resolving situations without deadly force, and that communities can better trust law enforcement to keep them safe again.”

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, police unions including the California Police Chiefs Association, have no interest in any sort of justice for those unfortunate civilians killed by extrajudicial mistakes. Their rationale? It will impede them from doing their jobs and increase crime. Also, officers make “split-second” decisions and shouldn’t have to second-guess themselves. And I hear him talking – but his kids are not being mowed down by increasingly WRONG decisions.

“This legislation as proposed puts communities at risk,” says David Swing, Morgan Hill police chief and president of the California Police Chiefs Association. “Evaluating the use of deadly force from the perspective of

“While tragic the use of force, the use of deadly force, is at times a necessary reality of police,” adds Ronald Lawrence, Citrus Heights police chief. “No law or politician can change that reality.”

Advertisement

In addition to the legislation currently making its way through the legislature, several prominent civil rights activists held a press conference outside of the of the LAPD Southwest Police Station on Monday.

The activists want the Los Angeles Police Commission to enact a policy that would restrict officers’ use of deadly force itself and not wait for the legislature.



“The police commission has an opportunity get ahead of the curve,” said Earl Ofari Hutchinson, founder of the L.A. Urban Policy Roundtable, according to WABC. “They don’t have to wait for the state legislature to take action — or any legislature. They can change policy, they can put a hard and tough policy in — when and under what circumstances officers can use deadly force.”

Advertisement

I guess there’s more than one way to skin a cat/save a black.