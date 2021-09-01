Pitmaster Rasheed Philips believes he doesn’t serve food, he serves memories.

That’s if he does his job correctly, anyway, and in order to do that he needs the right tools, whether it’s his knife, smoker, cutting board — or truck.

Recently Philips used the Toyota Tundra to haul his smoker to Pontoon Brewing in Georgia, where he cooked a delicious feast for the staff using his “time, temperature and technique” mantra.

G/O Studios sat down with him at the cookout to hear his amazing story and learn what exactly makes good barbecue (hint: it’s not the sauce). Watch it above.

