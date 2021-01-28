Pipe Bombs, Guns and Fake ‘White Privilege’ Credit Card Found at Home of Trump Supporter Accused of Plotting Attack on Democrats

Photo : Happiness99 ( Shutterstock )

If the events of the last four years haven’t clued you in to this fact, Trump supporters are fucking crazy. If you need further proof, look to California where an arsenal of guns and explosives were found in the home of a Trump supporter allegedly planning to attac k Democratic politicians and tech companies.

Axios reports that a search warrant executed by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, and the FBI resulted in 49 guns and five pipe bombs being seized from the home and business of Napa resident Ian Benjamin Rogers. According to a criminal complaint, Rogers told authorities that the pipe bombs were for “for entertainment purposes only.”

Maybe it’s because I’m not white, but who the hell is building pipe bombs for entertainment purposes? Slinging those things at cop cars in Grand Theft Auto, sure. Making actual ass pipe bombs? That’s going to be a no for me, dog.

Authorities also found materials that could be used to build further explosive devices as well as copies of The Anarchist Cookbook, U.S. Army Improvised Munitions Handbook, and Homemade C-4: A Recipe for Survival. Several of the guns found in Rogers’ home appeared to be fully automatic and a firearms expert is examining the guns to see if that’s the case.

The oddest item found among Rogers’ possessions was a “White Privilege” credit card. The card had the number “0045” repeating to look like a credit card number and lists the card holder as “Scott Free.” Cute, let’s see how that works in court.

Texts sent from Rogers phone seem to indicate his idea of “entertainment purposes” was domestic terrorism.

From the Criminal Complaint:

Text messages recovered from ROGERS’s phone indicate his belief that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, and his intent to attack Democrats and places associated with Democrats in an effort to ensure Trump remained in office. For example, in a message that I believe ROGERS sent on January 10, 2021,he said “we can attack Twitter or the democrats you pick” and “I think we can attack either easily”. When the other person responded, “Hmmm” and “Let’s go after Soros,” ROGERS said, “We can attack Twitter and democrats easy right now burn they’re shit down,” whereas targeting “Soros,” which I believe is a reference to George Soros, would require a “road trip.” The next day, ROGERS sent another message to the same person: “I want to blow up a democrat building bad”. “The democrats need to pay.”

The messages also reveal that Rogers allegedly wanted to attack the Sacramento office of California Governor Gavin Newsom as well as the headquarters of Facebook and Twitter. The texts show that Rogers allegedly believed that these potential acts of terrorism would be useful in keeping former President Donald Trump in office.

Imagine being so bad at taking an L you allegedly plot an act of domestic terrorism and are now facing possible jail time? Couldn’t be me. I know this for a fact because after the 2016 election I cried, lost sleep, smoked a lot of weed, and played Final Fantasy XV to ease the sting. You know what I didn’t do? Try and blow up Fox News.

According to the complaint, Rogers has been charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He also faces 28 felony charges in state court “for possession of the explosives and weapons, including possession of an illegal silencer and multiple unregistered assault weapons.”