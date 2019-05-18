Photo: screenshot/ Youtube

John Smyly, a white Colorado police officer caught on video pulling a gun on a black man picking up trash outside his home, has resigned.

Officials confirmed Thursday that Smyly violated policy (not to mention common sense) when he threatened and drew his gun in an attempt to arrest 26-year-old Zayd Atkinson in March.

The debacle started with The police officer noticing Atkinson in the predominantly white neighborhood.

“I couldn’t help but notice you sitting on the patio behind this building…I’m just checking to make sure you have the right to be here”, newly-released body-camera footage shows Smyly saying. Atkinson, a college student, told the officer that he lived and worked in the building; he was picking up trash around his property and provided the office with school identification card to prove his identity.

Trigger happy Smyly, still not satisfied, continued to harass Atkinson who rightfully grew more and more outraged at the encounter.

“Sit down or you’re probably gonna get tased in a second” the officer ordered Atkinson

“Why?”

“Because you have a weapon…put it down and comply with my order!”

“You’re an idiot,” Atkinson is heard saying on the video, speaking for the masses, “Why would you think that you can tase me? I’m freakin’ picking up trash on my property which is where I live! I’m not doing anything illegal and you’re not gonna f [uckin] g tase me, Officer.”

Smyly still could have walked away at this point, but instead he called for backup, claiming Atkinson was “being uncooperative and unwilling to put down a blunt object”. Eight officers responded, some with guns drawn.

“I will not sit down! I refuse to sit down until you guys put your f [uckin] g weapons away!” Atkinson says.

After a 22-minute standoff police asked a white woman in the building to verify Atkinson was a resident and not a trespassing… as if his word and his ID card weren’t enough.

“Yes!” the woman snapped back, clearly fed up with the racist profiling.

Only then, with the clarification of pure white witness, did police announce “We’ve decided that we’re gonna end things at this point”.

“Oh wow, what a surprise…” Atkinson is heard replying, dryly.

A police internal affairs report obtained by ABC News details that Smyly’s attempt to detain Atkinson “was not supported by reasonable suspicion that Mr. Atkinson was committing, had committed, or was about to commit a crime.” It was clearly another case of black people daring to exist.

Smyly decided to abandon ship; the 14-year veteran quit before he was fired. “While the finding likely would have resulted in suspension or possibly termination, Officer Smyly resigned prior to the conclusion of the disciplinary process,” a statement released by the City of Boulder on Thursday reads. How convenient.

John Smyly had No prior discipline on record, and is slated to receive almost $70,000 in vacation and sick days until his resignation goes into effect February. Atkinson’s attorney plans on filing a civil rights lawsuit to prevent the payout.

In an interview last month on Good Morning America, Atkinson described the encounter as a “traumatic experience.”

“I thought that once the firearm was out that that meant that he was going to try to kill me,” Atkinson said. “It was a frightening experience. I didn’t know what else to do besides, you know, to fight with my voice and to practice my rights, which were thoroughly being breached.”