Nick Cannon may like to make people laugh, but standing up for what you believe in isn’t always funny.

“When an artist or individual or an anti-authoritarian as myself chooses to say what he believes and speaks his mind, people get nervous,” Cannon told The Root.



The “Fuck Him” singer has been known to speak out—notably against NBC when he left America’s Got Talent—and believes that one’s character ultimately is one’s greatest wealth.

“Imma always understand how to manipulate the media and not let the media manipulate me,” Cannon said.

See the entire video for more on Cannon’s views on the media and why he isn’t afraid to speak about black issues.