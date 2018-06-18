Photo: Ashley Velez (The Root)

Meek Mill is seeking justice and his city is behind him. Fans gathered in droves on Monday outside the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Philadelphia, where Judge Genece Brinkley heard arguments about granting the 31-year-old rapper a new trial for gun and drug-related charges he faced when he was 19.



The rapper’s lawyers are seeking a retrial after evidence surfaced against Meek Mill’s arresting officer, Reginald V. Graham, claiming the cop was corrupt. His lawyers argue that Meek’s 2008 conviction is based on false testimony and a fabricated arrest affidavit. Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s office agrees that the rapper should be granted a new trial given the alleged evidence against the former officer.

Photo: Ashley Velez (The Root)

The decision now rests in Judge Brinkley’s hands, who has been accused of having a personal vendetta against the rapper. Meek Mill’s legal team has repeatedly attempted to have her removed from his case. His lawyers claim that Judge Brinkley’s demeanor during today’s hearing was especially hostile.



“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, I’ve never ever walked into a courtroom and felt so far from the idea of being in a courtroom,” attorney Brian McMonagle told The Root. “There wasn’t any justice. There wasn’t any attempt at justice.”



Outside the courtroom, social-justice organizers and notable Philadelphia names, like rapper Freeway and journalist Marc Lamont Hill, spoke to Meek Mill supporters about the need for criminal-justice reform in Philadelphia and nationwide.



Meek Mill’s lawyers say they left Judge Brinkley with a pile of written evidence, which she will review. She has until June 30 to reach a decision about a possible retrial.

“Hopefully this judge does the right thing, the noble thing, the just thing and grant the relief that’s been requested,” McMonagle said. “If she doesn’t, she doesn’t get the last word.”