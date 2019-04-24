Photo: Courtesy of The Root

What do you do when you reach a plateau in life—or your career? How do get over it and move forward? How do you take charge?



These are questions most of us will have to answer during the course of our lives, and ones we’ll be addressing at the next Toyota-sponsored VSB x The Glow Up road trip to Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday, May 2!

VSB’s Damon Young and Panama Jackson, along with The Glow Up’s Maiysha Kai will be on hand with their customary wit, wisdom, and wacky humor. In keeping with the spirit of the City of Brotherly Love, three local luminaries will also be joining in the fun, including Philadelphia-based, award-winning performer, playwright and professor James Ijames, WURD’s “Waking Up” host and Temple’s “The Rapping Professor” Aaron X. Smith, and tech-life expert Stephanie Humphrey, who has paved her own road by merging her passion for lifestyle media with in-depth tech expertise. How to know your worth and maximize it?

Up for discussion? How we learned to boss up, how you can, too, and when it’s time to do it. Whether it’s flipping a side hustle into a full-time gig or avoiding burnout when it inevitably encroaches, we’re here to embolden you on your own path to taking charge—and yes, that can both involve recognizing and seizing opportunity when it arises and faking it until you make it.

Toyota’s tagline is “let’s go places”—and oh, the places you can go when you have the confidence to take charge. Join us on Thursday, May 2 at Philly’s Craft Hall at 901 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA., from 6 to 9 pm to discover how you can start to take charge and go places, too.