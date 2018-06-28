Screenshot: @ladyesowavy (Instagram)

You probably saw this headline and thought to yourself: “Another article about this woman? Again?!”

The answer is yes. Another one. Because if you are a grown-ass white woman named Alison Ettel who either threatens, pretends to or actually calls 911 on an 8-year-old black girl for “selling water across from the ballpark” while “not having a vendor’s permit,” I am going to publicly shame you every chance I get. You deserve it.

Anyway, when the story about her trash behavior first broke, #PermitPatty told SF Gate that she had only “pretended” to call the police. Well, the 911 recording says that was a lie.

KTVU-TV obtained the audio of the 911 call that Ettel made that afternoon. In it, she tells the dispatcher: “I have someone who does not have a vendor permit that’s selling water across from the ballpark,” and then requesting “someone to talk to about that.”

The dispatcher asks her to hold so he can transfer her to the San Francisco Police Department, and after a brief hold, the call disconnects. It is unclear whether Ettel hung up or got cut off.

What is clear, however, is that an adult white woman weaponized the police against an 8-year-old black girl.

You can say “It’s not about race” all you want, but you are being disingenuous if you do that. As I have previously stated, at this point in time, everyone knows what can happen when you call the police on a black person.

This becomes especially true when you are a white woman. Ettel knew that the police would listen to her. She knew something would come from that call, even if it was just the little black girl being “put in her place,” as it were. And that is just what she was looking for.

She wanted the satisfaction of seeing the black people who wouldn’t comply with her wishes of not being loud being forced by someone else to comply. She needed that, and that is why she made that call. All of her claims to the contrary are lies made to cover up what has now become a public relations disaster for her.

But the truth is, you deserve to lose, Alison. You deserve everything that is happening to you right now because you used your white-woman victimhood to try to terrorize a little girl.

This is not a call for violence or harassment against you. This is a call for you to be accountable for what you did. Even in all of your “apologies,” you make excuses for why you did what you did.

The simple fact is, minding your business is free.

So what, she was selling water? She wasn’t hurting you. You live across the street from a ballpark. You moved into a noisy area. Noise wasn’t your problem.

A little black girl was.

As soon as you recognize your own implicit bias and the other motivations behind why you did what you did, the sooner you can get free.

Until then, you gon’ get these public shamings, Alison Ettel, who called 911 on an 8-year-old black girl for selling water without a vendor’s permit.

Shame on you.