The 2021 People’s Choice Awards took place on Tuesday night, airing live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement

Hosted by Saturday Night Live actor and producer Kenan Thompson, the evening’s festivities recognized the best of fan favorites across TV, film and music. Since y’all know how we like to get down ‘round this way, let’s get into the beautiful Blackity-Black winners and honorees of the night.

Halle Berry and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were honored with the “People’s Icon Award” and the “People’s Champion Award,” respectively.

During Berry’s acceptance speech, she thanked her fans for their continuous support over 30 years and her children for understanding the sacrifices she has had to make for work:

“The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working, doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade, is because of all of you. Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself. When I fall down, my fans, the public—you pick me up. And when I’m up you push me higher, so thank you from my heart. And I wanna thank, tonight, my kids, my two little kids who—they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love. So thank you Nahla and Maceo. I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save 10% Trade Coffee Gifts Mmm, coffee

You can order subscriptions as small as two bags per month and as large as 24, which is ludicrous, but nice to know that it's an option. Buy at Trade Coffee

In a heartwarming move, The Rock turned over his award to a Make-A-Wish survivor standing onstage with him and recognized her inspiring journey.

Advertisement

“She is a survivor, she has fought, literally, for her life,” The Rock began in his speech. “She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, now the world that is watching. Thank you so much for this. I just want to tell you that, Muhammad Ali, one of my favorite quotes that he said is: ‘the service to others is the rent you pay for the room here you have on Earth. And I want to tell you just how much you inspired me and everyone around you, including everyone here and I wanna give you this. Because you represent everything it means to be a People’s Champion so this is for you.”

Johnson also took home the awards for Male Movie Star of 2021 and Comedy Movie Star of 2021 for his role in Jungle Cruise. Kevin Hart was also recognized for Drama Movie star of 2021 for his Netflix film, Fatherhood.

Advertisement

Congratulations are also in order for America’s favorite “Industry Baby” aka Lil Nas X, who won the award for Male Artist of 2021 and Simone Biles, who took home the award for Game Changer of 2021.

For the complete list of winners, head on over to peopleschoice.com.