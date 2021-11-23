John Wick star Halle Berry and Red Notice star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are set to be honored at this year’s People’s Choice Award.



Per a press release sent to The Root, Berry will be recognized with “The People’s Icon Award” for her “contributions in TV and film,” including her directorial debut in the film Bruised, in which she also stars. Bruised musical collaborator and “Up” rapper Cardi B will present the award to Berry live at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Johnson will receive “The People’s Champion Award” for his “contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors, and unwavering commitment to supporting children and families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships.”

“Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with ‘The People’s Icon’ award.”

Of Johnson, Neal added: “Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career. During a period where there has been a lot of uncertainty, Johnson has displayed an uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances. His philanthropic efforts and international social media presence has made him a cultural leader and inspiration to many, making him the perfect recipient for ‘The People’s Champion’ award this year.”

Be sure to catch Bruised when it hits Netflix Wednesday, Nov. 24 and the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, when it airs Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and E!.

