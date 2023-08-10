People Are Losing Their Minds Over Rihanna's Sexy Breastfeeding Bra

Is there anything Rihanna can’t do? From making hit records to launching successful beauty and clothing brands to shutting the Super Bowl all the way down performing on a platform while pregnant, she is nothing short of amazing. And now, the singer, entrepreneur, mom and all around boss is giving a whole lot of folks on Instagram baby fever.

On Tuesday, RiRi previewed the new maternity capsule collection from her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand with a stunning photo of her wearing a maternity bra from the collection while nursing her son RZA, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Advertisement

And the internet went crazy. One user commented, “Yaasss for normalizing breastfeeding past 1 year AND while pregnant!!!! Yaaasssss.” While another wrote, “like she needs to stop cause i’m not ready to have a baby atm.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Besides being sexy, the new collection – which includes three bralette styles and an oversized graphic tee that says “Make More Babies” – is size inclusive. The pieces available in sizes XXS to 4X are made to maximize a mama’s comfort with nursing clasps at the straps and a microfiber lining at the cups.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” said the “Rude Boy” singer in a statement. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Advertisement

And so far, it looks like the soon-to-be mom of two is doing just that. The reviews of the bras have been great, with happy customers singing their praises. “I can attest that this is the best nursing/ maternity bra I have owned! I feel comfortable AND sexy at the same time. I wore it all day, and I have no complaints,” wrote one reviewer on the website.