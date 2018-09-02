Photo: AP Photo/Don Feria, File

A Republican official in Pennsylvania was forced to resign her post on Friday after it was revealed that she’d written Facebook posts in which she referred to NFL players protesting police brutality during the national anthem as “baboons,” according to The Beaver County Times.

Carla Maloney, the Republican Committee of Beaver County’s secretary, wrote the comments on her personal Facebook page under the name Carla Belich Fueller.

The posts have since been removed and Maloney’s Facebook page seems to have been deleted, but here is a summary of what she said, per The Beaver County Times:

“Tired of these over paid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in. I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story,” she wrote. “You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there. We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.” Maloney then complained about “reverse racism” in America and said she was “sick of the name calling, rioting, shooting, and looting.” She predicted a civil war “soon than later.” Further in the thread, Maloney turned her anger toward the Steelers and her racist language grew even harsher. “Steelers are now just as bad as the rest of the over paid baboons. You respect your flag, country and our national anthem. How many men and women have lost limbs or died to protect this country and you baboons want respect,” she wrote. “If you want respect you need to earn it and so far you haven’t. Stop watching, or going to a game and paying for over priced food, water and tickets. Let’s see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries.”

Advertisement

RCBC Chairman Chip Kohser said Maloney wrote the post prior to being named secretary earlier this year. He believes she posted the racist remarks after many players from the Pittsburgh Steelers remained in the locker room for the national anthem before their Sept. 24 game in Chicago last year.

In her resignation letter (pdf) to Kohser, Maloney said her words were “inappropriate, distasteful and insensitive” and that “those who know me know that I come from a diverse family that represents modern America.”

OK, ma’am. Whatever you say.