Pay Me What You Owe Me: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Reintroduces Reparations Bill

Photo : Patrick Semansky ( Getty Images )

“Is the stimmy a form of reparations?” my 1-year-old daughter asked me the other day.



I looked at her puzzled, and then asked where she’d heard such big words. She replied that her daycare is near:

Gif : Giphy

Advertisement

I kid. My daughter doesn’t go to daycare with COVID-19 running unchecked in these MAGA streets. I live near Washington, D.C., and they have been running around with buttnaked faces since they arrived. It’s really rather disgusting, but I digress and don’t eat takeout anymore.

Anyway, Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee is a real one, and she is going to get us some money or she is going to die trying, but either way, she’s reintroduced “legislation that would create a team to explore reparations options for Black Americans” as none other than Joe “I owe y’all one for that whole crime bill thing” Biden and HBCU graduate Kamala Harris are poised to take office.



From Black Enterprise:



Jackson’s H.R.40 bill will allow and fund a formal commission to study and develop reparation proposals for the African American Act. While the bill has received support from House Democrats, many Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have shown strong opposition to the legislation.

Advertisement

“In short, the commission aims to study the impact of slavery and continuing discrimination against African-Americans, resulting directly and indirectly from slavery to segregation to the desegregation process and the present day,” Jackson Lee said in a statement regarding the legislation, according to the Washington Informer.



“The impact of slavery and its vestiges continues to affect African Americans and indeed all Americans in communities throughout our nation,” Jackson Lee added. “This legislation is intended to examine the institution of slavery in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present, and further recommend appropriate remedies. Since the initial introduction of this legislation, its proponents have made substantial progress in elevating the discussion of reparations and reparatory justice at the national level and joining the mainstream international debate on the issues.”



Advertisement

Look at this queen, steady at work. While the shortsighted are on the upcoming stimmies promised to us by the new president who got there with the support of Black women (#neverforget), Jackson-Lee is looking for the long play.

Advertisement

I don’t have any proof of this but something tells me that Jackson-Lee might be a part of LLC Twitter, and I’m OK with that.

