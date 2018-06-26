Photo: Zach Gibson (Getty Images)

Speaker of the House, and spineless lackey, Paul Ryan had the audacity to speak against black America’s favorite aunt, Maxine Waters, claiming that she needs to apologize for calling for the continued harassment of members of the Trump administration whenever they are in public.



Lackey Ryan took a break from holding on to President Donald Trump’s pant leg to exclaim during a news press conference that “there is no place for this” and noting, “She obviously should apologize.” Oh, and he added that the Democratic California congresswoman’s comments were “dangerous” for society.

“When we, in this democracy, are suggesting that because we disagree with people on political views, on policy views, on philosophical views, that we should resort to violence and harassment and intimidation, that’s dangerous for our society, dangerous for our democracy, and she should apologize, and there’s just no place for that in our public discourse,” Ryan said, CNN reports.



Ryan was responding to Waters’ public call for supporters to publicly protest Trump-administration members who’ve supported the “zero tolerance” policy that has led to the separation of families at the border, CNN reports.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, according to CNN. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents.”

Auntie Maxine wasn’t done, either. Later that same day, she told MSNBC: “The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’”

Never forget that Auntie Maxine has been the most vocal opponent of Trump’s presidency from the beginning. She was one of the first to call out his divisive tactics, steeped in racism and xenophobia, that emboldened white supremacy. Shortly after Trump was elected, Waters also added that she had no intention of working with him.

In short, Waters has shown Lackey Ryan what having a spine and moxie looks like. Ryan has not only been complicit in carrying out Trump’s white nationalist agenda, but he’s remained silent on other Trump matters. Plus, Ryan isn’t out here apologizing for the plethora of crazy shit he’s said over the years. Like the time in 2014 when he claimed that inner cities were plagued with “generations of men not even thinking about work.”

And never forget that Ryan didn’t ask for the president to apologize after he spoke highly of white nationalist tiki-torch-wielding protesters in Charlottesville, Va.

“I do think he could have done better,” Ryan said when asked about the president’s response to the racist march, CBS News reported. “I think he needed to do better.” Ryan also added, however, that he had no intention of censuring the president over his remarks—I guess because Ryan supports this kind of hate speech.

At this point, there needs to be a system in place that protect Auntie Maxine’s ears from Ryan’s bullshit. Ryan shouldn’t even be able to speak her name in public without clearance from high up. In short, unless Ryan plans on asking for apologies from his brethren, he needs to keep Auntie Maxine’s name out of his mouth.