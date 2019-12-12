Pastor Who Sermonized That Jews Are Going to Hell Was Trump’s Pick to Speak at White House Hanukkah Reception

President Donald Trump and Pastor Robert Jeffress participate in the Celebrate Freedom Rally at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on July 1, 2017, in Washington, D. C. Photo : Olivier Douliery ( Getty Images )

Only in this time, with this White House, could a pastor who once said that Jews are going to hell be one of the speakers at a White House Hanukkah reception, which included the signing of an executive order aimed at tackling anti-Semitism on college campuses.



I can’t make this shit up.



“S everal prominent Jewish Americans in attendance, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz” had to sit through evangelical Christian leader Robert Jeffress’ speech; this a man that Trump claimed is a “tremendous faith leader,” HuffPost reports.



Because Robert Jeffress is scum and scum recognizes its brethren, he noted that Trump is “the most pro-faith president in history.” And by pro-faith, Jeffress clearly meant white supremacy faith.



According to HuffPost, Jeffress has a history of spouting hateful comments.

In 2010, he called both Islam and Mormonism “a heresy from the pit of hell,” then issued a warning to Jews. “Judaism ― you can’t be saved being a Jew,” he declared on the Trinity Broadcasting Network. In a 2009 sermon, he said: “Not only do religions like Mormonism, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, not only do they lead people away from the true God, they lead people to an eternity of separation from God in hell. You know, Jesus was very clear. Hell is not only going to be populated by murderers and drug dealers and child abusers. Hell is going to be filled with good religious people who have rejected the truth of Christ.”

Jeffress clearly is a Trump supporter and often speaks of the president and his detractors, whom he calls “spineless morons,” which is totally Christian. HuffPost notes that the spewer of hate (the Christian one, not the one who plays Christian for votes), believed that Trump’s impeachment would lead to a “Civil War-like fracture.”

“I’d watch him on different shows, and I’d say, ‘I like that guy. Man, he talks really great about me,’” Trump said at the Hanukkah event on Wednesday. “And I like people that talk well about me.”

Most dictators do. It must be noted that Trump once got all hot-headed because Obama hosted a Hanukkah event at the White House two weeks before the start of the holiday, and stop me if you know where this is going: Trump hosted a Hanukkah event two weeks before the start of the holiday.

Hanukkah begins Dec. 22.

And President Trump is the antichrist.