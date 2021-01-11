Part 2 of Gayle King's Interview With Miya Ponsetto Has Dropped and OH MY GOD, I HATE THIS WOMAN. I HATE HER, I HATE HER, I HATE HER!

Screenshot : Entertainment Tonight/ YouTube

Miya Ponsetto, aka Soho Karen, sat down with her attorney for an interview with Gayle King. The Root covered the first part of the interview Friday, so no doubt you’ve already heard Ponsetto characterize herself as “young” and “sweet” without a hint of self-awareness or indication that she realizes the child she tackled is even younger and most likely sweeter. (I consider my use of the words “most likely” to be among the most generous gestures I’ll likely grant anyone in 2021.)

In fact, now that the second part of the interview has aired, it appears that the most Kareny Karen who ever Karened in the Becky-fied lands of Karentopia still believes 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. may have stolen her phone.

Advertisement

“You seem to have attacked this teenager about the phone, and then it turned out he didn’t even have your phone,” King said as Ponsetto tried to interrupt like the absolute sweety she is.

King attempted to continue telling Ponsetto that her 22-year-old-ass “should have known better,” when Ponsetto pulled a move that would have had my mother busting her head to the “but...but...but I’m Puerto Rican” white meat.

“Enough,” Ponsetto declared with the kind of hand gesture Black moms give you when they’re trying really hard not to slap you. “The hotel did end up having my phone. I did end up getting my belongings returned to me. So maybe it wasn’t him, but at the same time: How is it that as soon as I get asked to leave the premises—after I had accused this person of stealing my phone—how is it that they just miraculously have my phone when I come back?”

Advertisement

Niggaaaaaa, WHAT???

How convinced do you have to be that you are the axis on which the world revolves, that you think an Uber driver returning your raggedy-ass phone after you left it in their car is some great conspiracy against you?

Advertisement

She also claimed that she “wasn’t racial profiling whatsoever,” and that she couldn’t possibly racist because “I’m Puerto Rican, I’m like a woman of color. I’m Italian, Greek Puerto Rican...” (I guess we’re all supposed to ignore that she listed her white ethnicities first, but whatever.) When King asked her if she thinks that her (allegedly) being a person of color means she can’t be racist, Ponsetto responded, “Exactly.”

Listen: I don’t care what race or ethnicity Becky-with-the-unbridled-caucasity identifies as; her nonsense is white, her privilege is white and her sense of entitlement is whiter than the whitest white whoever whited in the history of white-tropolis. She’s white, as far as I’m concerned.

Advertisement

The fuckery didn’t end with her trying her damndest to paint herself as an innocent victim. She also appears to assume the perceived calmness of her actual victims indicates that they were unbothered by her actions.

“And it didn’t seem as if my accusations really bothered the son and the father because they were just enjoying a nice meal after the encounter,” she said.

Advertisement

THIS WHITE WOMAN THINKS BLACK PEOPLE EATING FOOD MEANS WE ARE UNAFFECTED BY RACISM!

For the record, Kenyon Harrold has said that the altercation traumatized his son and that he and his ex-wife are now seeking therapy for him.

Advertisement

Anyway, I’ll let y’all watch the interview for yourselves. This woman is a level of exhausting that my Black ass just ain’t got any more energy for.