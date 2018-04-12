Photo: Amy Beth Bennett, (South Florida Sun Sentinel, Pool)

After the shooting and killing of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School, the accused gunman now wants to donate his six-figure inheritance to the victims to help “heal the community.”

A lawyer for accused Parkland, Fla., gunman Nikolas Cruz said that any of the money that his client receives would go to the survivors of the Feb. 14 rampage, the New York Post reports.

“Mr. Cruz does not want those funds, whatever money that he is entitled to,” lawyer Melissa McNeill told a Broward County, Fla., judge on Wednesday. “He would like that money donated to an organization that the victims’ family believes would be able to facilitate healing in our community or an opportunity to educate our community about the issues that have ripened over the last four or five months.”

Cruz’s mother died last November of complications from the flu, and the now 19-year-old is due to inherit at least $800,000 from a trust fund when he turns 22.

“Let [the money] go to those who have been hurt, period,” Howard Finkelstein, another member of Cruz’s legal team, asked of the judge.

Despite these suggestions, Cruz’s lawyers still have not determined whether the installments of the inheritance would be paid monthly or yearly and if Cruz is even going to be entitled to the money.