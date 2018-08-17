Screenshot: WISN

And here we are again because white people can’t stop calling the cops on black people.

A woman, who I have decided to dub Parking Patrol Paula, called the cops on a black man trying to get into his own goddamn car, accusing him of trying to break into the vehicle.

Because that’s exactly what criminals do ... don’t you know, attempt to break into a car in broad daylight in the middle of a busy street.

Corvontae Davis, a corrections officer by the way in the state of Wisconsin, said that he had gone to his car to re-up his parking meter payment when he suddenly ended up being accused of a crime.

“I was getting ready to put money in a meter or whatever, and she has nothing else better to do and asked me if I was breaking into my car,” Davis narrates on video he posted to Facebook of the incident.

The incident apparently all started when he tried to get into his car to get some change.

“I hit unlock, but it wouldn’t open, so I went around to the other side and opened the door after hitting unlock. And by that time, I hear this lady shouting, screaming, ‘Dude, why are you breaking into that car? Whose car is that? Does it belong to you?’” Davis told WISN.

The best part?

Davis, who is obviously not a criminal, waited for police to arrive as he figured it’d look bad if he left. Officers verified the car was his, but by that time the woman who was so insistent on wreaking havoc had already fled the scene.

Perhaps she didn’t want to be identified and dragged as so many cop callers before her, but, the internet remains undefeated, so we’ll see.

“Stereotyping, racial profiling. Maybe she thought the vehicle didn’t belong to me, but that’s why you ask questions. You don’t jump to conclusions,” Davis said.

Davis acknowledged he wasn’t going to post the video but was encouraged to do so by friends and family.

“I wasn’t going to. I don’t typically like to play the race card, they say, but in a matter of 24 hours it garnered more than 40,000 views, and it’s still climbing and hopefully these situations can be resolved,” Davis said.

Davis, for his part, is not asking for much, except for an apology.