Paramount Plus will continue to boldly go where no one—except several TV series and a decades-long film franchise—has gone before. The streaming network has renewed all of its Star Trek series.

This includes Discovery for Season 5, Lower Decks for Season 4, and Strange New Worlds for Season 2. Prodigy was previously renewed for Season 2.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount Plus, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer of the Star Trek franchise. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

Discovery Season 4 is on a short midseason hiatus and is scheduled to return on Feb. 10. Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham took over as Captain this season, becoming the first Black woman to lead one of the franchise’s main ships.



The crew of the Discovery has been trying to survive a dangerous anomaly affecting the galaxy, while unraveling the mystery behind it. The story was inspired by the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

Strange New Worlds, which premieres May 5, follows Captain Pike and the crew of the Enterprise. Yes, that Enterprise. This is the ship 10 years before we first board it in The Original Series.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck reprise their roles as Pike, Number One, and Spock from Discovery. They’re joined by Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

The streamer also announced Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is set to premiere on March 3. Season three is currently in production but has suffered delays due to COVID-19, so there’s no timetable on when it will be available.

Each of these Star Trek series are streaming on Paramount Plus, so please excuse me while I plan a weekend-long binge.