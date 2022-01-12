Hollywood has found its next major book franchise. After a fierce bidding war, Paramount Pictures has acquired the film rights to Tomi Adeyemi’s “Children of Blood and Bone, ” YA trilogy.



According to Deadline, Adeyemi will write the script and executive produce the film adaptation.

“Tomi Adeyemi’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ has not only become a phenomenon in the YA world, it has transformed every expectation of what world-building fantasy can be,” said Co-President of Paramount Pictures Motion Group Daria Cercek. “It’s with enormous pride that our studio — along with Tomi and our partners Wyck, Marty and Karen — set out to bring this franchise to life on the big screen. With its thought-provoking and timely themes, we know that this story will resonate with a global audience.”

Deadline reports that Universal, Amazon and Netflix were among the bidders, but Paramount came in with a huge offer, which included “a seven-figure screenwriting guarantee as well creative approvals for Adeyemi,” and a surefire theatrical release.

“Paramount’s passion and enthusiasm to bring this story to life has been incredible,” Adeyemi said. “We are all so excited for this new chapter and are already hard at work.”

“Children of Blood and Bone” follows Zélie Adebola “as she attempts to restore magic to the kingdom of Orïsha, following the ruling class kosidáns’ brutal suppression of the class of magic practitioners Zélie belongs to, the maji.”

The second book “Children of Virtue and Vengeance,” was published in 2019, and the third is scheduled for 2023.

After the success of the Harry Potter franchise and The Hunger Games films, Hollywood cranked out trilogies based on YA novels every few months. Every moderately handsome young actor and “next Jennifer Lawrence” got leading roles.

The market has settled down, but we can’t wait to see “Children of Blood and Bone” on the big screen.

Guess it’s time to start fancasting. Who do you want to see in the Children of Blood and Bone movies?