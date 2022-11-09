The Black Yee-Haw Agenda continues as production for a new Western from director Mario Van Peebles has just wrapped. Titled Outlaws, the film stars Peebles along with familiar faces Cedric the Entertainer and longtime cohost of The View, Whoopi Goldberg.

Per Deadline, the forthcoming film is being produced in tandem with Quiver and will tell the story of Chief, “a renegade cowboy putting together a multicultural team of new and old friends in order to ride into dangerous unsettled territory to retrieve gold from an abandoned mine. Hot on Chief’s tail is Angel, a spurned lawman and Civil War veteran with a thirst for vengeance. So begins a cross-country journey, with Chief and his band of Outlaws crossing paths with a number of interesting historical characters along the way.”

Peebles takes on the lead role of Chief while Goldberg is set to play real-life figure Stagecoach Mary. If that character name sounds familiar, it’s because Zazie Beetz portrayed her in the popular Netflix western, The Harder They Fall, directed by Jeymes Samuel last fall. Other cast members for Outlaws include Allen Payne, Mandela Van Peebles, D.C. Young Fly, Amber Reign Smith and more.

Advertisement

“I wanted to make a fresh kickass Western like we’ve never seen, a savvy action adventure with pluck served up in a dirty glass!” Van Peebles said. “I knew I’d need a gregarious band of producers to go on this rough and tumble journey with me, and the team at Quiver was ready for the ride!”

Added Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman: “We can’t wait for audiences to saddle up for this action-packed, wild adventure. With Mario at the helm as director, writer, and star, this film certainly doesn’t hold back.”